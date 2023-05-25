New solar panel project in Glasgow approved

The panels are to be fitted to a number of council buildings across the city

Glasgow council buildings including schools and the Emirates Arena are in line to have solar panels installed to save hundreds of thousands of pounds on electricity.

The first buildings to have the photovoltaic panels installed will be Kelvin Hall, day care centres in Mallaig Road and Muirhead Road as well as Dalmarnock, Camstradden, Haghill and St Bernard’s primaries and Glasgow Scientific Services (Colston Lab).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The move, which is to cost £1.3 million, could lead to an electricity cost saving of £250,000 annually with the contract for the work to start in September. Cash for the project will be drawn from the council’s capital budget and be match funded by public body Salix. Councillors were given an update on the plans in a report at the net zero climate progress monitoring city policy committee yesterday.

Kelvin Hall, where the TV studio is based. Picture: John Devlin

Additional council properties gearing up for the renewable energy technology include the Emirates Arena, Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow Museum RC, and Tollcross, Bellahouston, Gorbals and Springburn leisure centres at a cost of £2.7 million. Installations on those buildings would save £500,000 per year based on current power prices and 100 per cent local consumption of generated electricity.