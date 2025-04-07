New St Enoch artwork coming to Glasgow this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new work of art honouring St Enoch which will feature a space for mum’s to breastfeed is set to be created in Glasgow.

The project is part of the city’s 850th anniversary celebrations, which are running this year.

St Enoch is co patron of Glasgow alongside her son St Mungo who founded the city.

A famous mural already exists of the sixth century princess feeding her child at the corner of High Street and George Street created by artist Smug.

Announcing news of the project, SNP Councillor Annette Christie said: “In this special year of Glasgow 850 we are celebrating Glasgow’s mother – St Enoch – on the 18 of July.”

She said as part of the work “we intend to honour St Enoch and all mothers and women across Glasgow every day with the creation of a mother Glasgow piece of public art – a dedicated space for mothers and families with young children to feed their babies.”

Speaking at yesterday’s full council meeting, she added: “That will be co designed with women and girls and our communities. We will create a place where Mother Glasgow nurses all her weans.”

The existing St Enoch mural in Glasgow | Contributed

A feminism urbanism working group are involved in the plans according to councillor Christie although the exact location has not been revealed yet.

The announcement was made as councillors discussed women’s safety in the city with a motion passed to bring in 19 actions to tackle violence against females.