New 'Wellness Centre' coming to Kirkintilloch converted from former office building

Councillors have approved the change of use of a building in Kirkintilloch to allow a wellness and education centre to be developed.

The application, made internally by East Dunbartonshire Council, concerned a former office building in Southbank Road, with the conversion work being predominantly in the form of internal alterations, creating new teaching and meeting spaces to allow the relocation of the Secondary Wellbeing Base from Donaldson Street.

With the building not being listed or in a conservation zone, planning officers recommended approving the application on the basis that this development would be a modest change and in keeping with existing policies.