New 'Wellness Centre' coming to Kirkintilloch converted from former office building

A new wellness and education centre is coming to Kirkintilloch
By Neil McGrory - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 15:25 BST
Councillors have approved the change of use of a building in Kirkintilloch to allow a wellness and education centre to be developed.

The application, made internally by East Dunbartonshire Council, concerned a former office building in Southbank Road, with the conversion  work being predominantly in the form of internal alterations, creating new teaching and meeting spaces to allow the relocation of the Secondary Wellbeing Base from Donaldson Street.

With the building not being listed or in a conservation zone, planning officers recommended approving the application on the basis that this development would be a modest change and in keeping with existing policies.

The new facility would operate with up to 11 staff members and 15 to 20 pupils, thereby not significantly affecting footfall or traffic in the area. No objections from the public were received and the application was unanimously approved by EDC’s planning committee.

