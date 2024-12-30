Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Glasgow-born Head of MI5 Ken McCallum has been knighted and broadcaster and presenter Jackie Bird has been made MBE in this year’s New Year Honours list.

Sir Ken, who grew up in Glasgow and studied at Glasgow University, was appointed director general of MI5 in April 2020. He had previously been deputy director general with responsibility for all of the security service's operational and investigative work.

He is an MI5 officer with more than 25 years of experience across the full spectrum of the organisation’s national security and intelligence work. His first ten years were focussed on Northern Ireland-related terrorism. Senior operational roles in countering Islamist extremist terrorism followed, as well as a period leading MI5’s early cyber security work.

In 2012, Ken took charge of all counter-terrorism investigations and risk management in the run-up to, and during, the London Olympics.

After the games, he embarked on a secondment at the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills leading on digital issues. Following his return to MI5 he served for three years as a non-executive director on the board of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.

In 2015, Ken took on the role of Director General of Strategy in MI5, focussing on shaping new legislation, MI5’s finances and further deepening partnerships with the UK’s other intelligence agencies, SIS and GCHQ. Ken was appointed Deputy Director General of MI5 in 2017, with responsibility for all MI5’s operational and investigative work.

Ken led MI5’s strategic response to the 2017 terrorist attacks and to the attempted assassination of Sergei Skripal in 2018.

Journalist Jackie Bird , who was the face of BBC Scotland News for three decades, is being recognised for her services to broadcasting and charities. The 62-year-old has been presenting BBC Scotland's Children in Need show for years and has been the president of the National Trust for Scotland since 2019.

"I'm thrilled," she told the PA news agency, "absolutely surprised and thrilled. My first thought was, 'I can take my mum and dad to Buckingham Palace'."

Also honoured for services to the sport is former Celtic player and football manager David Moyes, from Glasgow , who is made an OBE. He most recently managed West Ham United, leading the club to win the Europa Conference League in 2023, and he has previously managed clubs including Manchester United and Everton.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: "I congratulate all Scots the length and breadth of the country who have been honoured by His Majesty the King in his New Year Honours list.

"The Glasgow-born head of MI5, Ken McCallum , receives a knighthood for his professionalism and dedication in keeping the country safe in such difficult times. We all thank him for this.

"Scotland's vibrant arts and media scene is celebrated with a damehood for painter and printmaker Barbara Rae , and an MBE for broadcasting stalwart and national treasure Jackie Bird ."

The New Year Honours recorded for Glasgow are listed below.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Gillian Elizabeth Mary Dunion (Gillian Docherty) OBE FRSE. Chief Commercial Officer, University of Strathclyde. For services to Business and Technology. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Christopher Alan Stark. Chief Executive, Climate Change Committee. For services to Tackling Climate Change. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Douglas John Paul FRSE. Professor of Semiconductor Devices, James Watt School of Engineering, University of Glasgow. For services to Quantum Technologies Research. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Pamela Murray Jollie Auld. Lately Senior Dental Nurse. For services to Dental Nursing and to Patient Welfare in Scotland. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Natasha Gilmour. Head, Extra Help Unit, Citizens Advice Scotland. For services to Vulnerable Consumers. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

James Charles Lee. EASE Project Coordinator, Glasgow Clyde College. For services to English for Speakers of Other Languages Education in Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Shirley Joyce Maxwell. For services to the Epilepsy Community in Scotland. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Dr Brian Patrick Murphy. Lately Consultant Cardiologist, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. For services to Heart Failure Therapies and to People with Motor Neurone Disease. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Jacqueline Weir (Jackie Bird). Journalist and Presenter. For services to Broadcasting and to Charities in Scotland. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Christopher Armstrong. Pipe Major. For services to Music. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Morag Mackay. Volunteer. For services to Children Living with Disabilities. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Lorraine McInnes. Volunteer Fundraising Campaigner, Maggie's Glasgow. For services to Charity. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Stuart McKenzie. Volunteer. For services to the community in Pollokshields and Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Susanne McEwan McKenzie. Volunteer. For services to the community in Pollokshields and Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Maureen Morris. Board Member, Easterhouse Citizens Advice Bureau. For services to the community in Easterhouse. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Audrey Mutongi-Darko. Founder, The No1 Befriending Agency. For services to Tackling Loneliness and Isolation in Older People in Scotland. (Alexandria, Glasgow)

James Burns Smith. Librarian, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Fire and Rescue in Scotland. (Glasgow, Glasgow)