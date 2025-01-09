NHS Glasgow plead with Glaswegians not to visit A&E if they slip on ice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People who suffer slips or falls during the day icy winter weather have been urged not to go to A&E by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC).

The health board is directing people who do fall on the ice to contact 111 where they can get an appointment, if appropriate, at a minor injuries unit (MIU).

They urge that as most of these injuries are minor A&E should only be for urgent and life-threatening care.

It comes after cleansing staff were asked to grit bin routes along residential streets which don’t normally get priority treatment.

While making the footpaths safer to walk on, this in turn helped keep some bin collections on track.

NHSGGC say that many people are going to A&E but could be waiting hours while others are prioritised and that MIUs are better for their needs.

A spokesperson said: “Minor Injury Units are the best care option for anyone who needs treatment for conditions such as cuts needing stitches, broken bones below the knee and elbow, sprains, and minor burns as they have specialised staff, facilities, and processes dedicated to caring for these issues.

“They are also a quicker and more comfortable route to care for many conditions when compared to visiting A&E departments that are prioritised for urgent and life-threatening conditions.”

In the colder days and weeks ahead, they have also offered these tips for navigating the challenging cold spells:

Keep warm and keep moving – wear multiple layers, and pay attention to keeping your hands and feet warm.

Washing your hands – to protect against coughs and colds, as well as vomiting bugs this winter season.

Look after your mental well-being – and others too! It is important to stay connected with others, even if it’s just a phone call.

Get vaccinated: Winter viruses like flu and COVID-19 increase during the winter months. If you’re eligible, make sure to attend appointments to get vaccinated.

Walk like a penguin – this walk can help you avoid a harsh slip on the ice.

For more information download the NHS Inform app which has lots of advice on winter-related illnesses.