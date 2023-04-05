Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested in SNP finance probe

The husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection with an investigation into Scottish National Party finances.

Police Scotland issued a statement this morning:

“A 58-year-old man has today, Wednesday, 5 April 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

“Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation. It is believed that Nicola Sturgeon’s home could be one such address.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon with husband Peter Murrell as they cast their votes in the 2019 General Election at Broomhouse Park Community Hall in Glasgow. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire