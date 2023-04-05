Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested in SNP finance probe

Police Scotland issued a statement this morning:
“A 58-year-old man has today, Wednesday, 5 April 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.
“The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.
“Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation. It is believed that Nicola Sturgeon’s home could be one such address.
“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.
“The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.”