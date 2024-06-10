Nightclubs of Glasgow: Prominent Sauchiehall Street nightclub cuts opening hours due to rising costs
The Garage nightclub on Sauchiehall Street have announced that they are going to reduce the number of days which they are open.
The venue in Glasgow city centre used to be open 365 days a year but now bosses have taken the “difficult decision” to cut that to three nights a week.
Taking to their social media, The Garage said: “Our city’s vibrant nightlife scene is facing some tough times, and we need your help to keep it shining.
“Unfortunately, due to rising costs and changing habits, many nightlife spots have closed their doors, and we’ve had to cut back our opening nights from seven to three.
“This isn’t a decision we take lightly – we’ve been your go-to spot for nights out for the last 30 years and we need your support to keep the party going.
“A thriving nightlife scene is more than just fun and games. It’s a vital part of the city’s culture, bringing people together, supporting local businesses, and creating those unforgettable memories. Without it, Glasgow loses a bit of its magic.”
The Garage recently celebrated their 30th anniversary earlier this year with the venue also recently being granted a license to open until 4am. They are also encouraging Glaswegians to support clubs by going our during the week or having a “big night out”.
