Alasdair Gray: Works from The Morag McAlpine Bequest celebrates 10 years since this treasured gift was donated to the city that meant so much to the legendary artist. Exhibited in the Fragile Art Gallery, the new display opens in what would have been Gray’s 90th year, in the very place where he credited a weekend art class with sparking his early love of painting.

Works on display include the original design artwork for Poor Things – his novel published in 1992, the wrap-around jacket for Old Negatives, artwork in progress for the jacket design of Agnes Owens' People Like That, and A Working Mother, among others.

This display offers insight into key aspects of Gray’s artistic practice, tracing the creation of artwork for publications from inception to print and explores how he reused imagery, and reimagined the influence of historical artworks in his own distinctive style.

It also highlights Gray's innovative and resourceful approach, including his willingness to use whatever was close at hand, such as Tippex® and sticky labels, to make instant changes to his work, a process that echoes the idea of erratum, where errors or alterations become a meaningful part of the creative act.

Katie Bruce, Producer Curator with Glasgow Life, said: “Alasdair Gray showed great generosity when he gifted The Morag McAlpine Bequest to the city, following the passing of his wife. These personal gifts for anniversaries, birthdays, and Christmas, include portraits later transformed into characters in his work and framed drawings for book covers and dust jackets, both for his own publications and those of fellow writers. Among them is the original cover design for Poor Things, which many will now recognise from the recent film adaptation.

“It is fitting and wonderful to display this collection in a place that meant so much to Gray, and to offer audiences a deeper understanding of his innovative practice and extraordinary talent.”

Visitors to Kelvingrove Museum can also see Cowcaddens Streetscape in the Fifties, which shows life in an area of Glasgow where the landscape and community radically changed post-war. Painted in 1964, it is one of Gray’s best-known works and what he referred to as “my best big oil painting”. It represents a significant example of his painting within the decade following his graduation from the renowned Glasgow School of Art in 1957.

Alasdair Gray (28 December 1934 – 29 December 2019) was one of Scotland’s most multi-talented artists. Born in Riddrie, in the east of Glasgow, he was also a prolific poet, playwright, novelist, painter, and printmaker whose work continues to be celebrated in books, exhibitions, conferences, and the annual Gray Day (25 February).

The Morag McAlpine Bequest enriches the Alasdair Gray collection held by Glasgow Life Museums, which includes the City Recorder series (1977–78), some of which can be viewed at the Gallery of Modern Art.

1 . Poor Things (1992) by Alasdair Gray The original design artwork for Poor Things – Alasdair Gray's novel published in 1992. | Glasgow Life

2 . Old Negatives 1989, by Alasdair Gray This is the wrap‑round jacket design for hardback edition of Old Negatives by Alasdair Gray. Published in 1989, Old Negatives is a volume of poems and verse originally written between 1952 and 1983. Gray states that the poems deal with "modern states of love, faith, language". And that “They are negative because they describe love mainly by its absences and reverses.” The artwork is in black and white ink on white paper and is greatly influenced by Aubrey Beardsley. | Glasgow Life

3 . Four Folk in Glasgow Publishing , by Alasdair Gray (1977) An artwork by Alasdair Gray called Four Folk in Glasgow Publishing. Depicted are Simon Berry and Bill McLellan, Glasgow Publishers, Jim Taylor, Australian Writer and Printer, Shelley Killen USA Artist. | Glasgow Life

4 . A Working Mother 1994, by Alasdair Gray A Working Mother is an acrylic and watercolour jacket design for book of the same name by Agnes Owens. For this cover Owens wanted a Scottish version of the painting, In the Café (L'Absinthe) by Edgar Degas. Set after the war with a couple where the husband drinks and is unable to find work due to the legacy of his war experience, the novel follows the life of Betty – who unsatisfied with her family, job and lover – drinks heavily herself. | Glasgow Life