North Glasgow wasteland abandoned for decades to be turned into 1,5000 homes

A huge area of north Glasgow wasteland, which has been empty for decades, has been earmarked for 1,500 homes.

Today councillors decided to enter into a partnership to transform the 30 hectare abandoned site at Cowlairs, which could see building work start in 2028.

Council leader Susan Aitken described the project as a “new community” in a part of the city that is “still living with the deep neglect of that post industrial area.”

She told a meeting today that the plot faces significant challenges for construction due to mineworking with the site containing a disused mineshaft.

Speaking at the city administration committee this morning, the SNP politician told councillors approval is sought for the council “to progress with negotiations to enter into an investment partnership with Aviva Capital Partners and the Scottish National Investment Bank to drive the development of vacant and derelict land at Cowlairs – a project that aims to deliver up to 1500 homes over the next 10 years.”

Welcoming the move for the Canal ward in the city, local councillor Robert Mooney, Labour, raised the need for a secondary school in the area and asked how many homes would be for social rent.

Councillor Aitken said: “It is not only homes, it is an entire new community – what’s so significant about this type of investment partnership is that it enables the partners to make interventions that go beyond just building houses.

“We can genuinely build a new community with community amenities and assets and all of the things that a community of that scale requires.”

Pointing out a former school in Possil had closed down, she added: “As part of the masterplanning we will look at what we need in terms of schools.”

Responding to councillor Mooney’s query about social housing, she said: “This is not a typical commercial development but it does require to be economically viable.”

She said that the “the exact balance between social rented and other tenures will be part of the consideration as things progress should we agree the principal of entering into a partnership today.”

A council paper said: “Glasgow, like many other cities across Scotland and the UK, continues to face significant challenges arising from the ongoing housing emergency.

“The scale and urgency of the crisis demands innovative approaches to delivering high quality, affordable homes at pace, while ensuring that new communities are supported by appropriate infrastructure and local amenities.”

Councillors agreed for the council to to enter into negotiations with Aviva Capital Partners and the Scottish National Investment Bank on creating an Investment Partnership.

They also gave the go-ahead for the council’s chief executive to “progress the commercial case for the project through agreed heads of terms, and report back to committee for final approval.”