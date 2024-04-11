North Lanarkshire Primary School set for move following council approval

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to build a new campus for Gartcosh Primary School have been approved by councillors.

The new campus, which will include a language communication centre, nursery class and community facilities as well as parking, sports facilities and a community garden, is to be built on land at Woodneuk Road, near Johnston Loch.

North Lanarkshire Council’s planning committee unanimously agreed to grant planning permission subject to conditions. Councillor Michael McPake (Labour, Gartcosh, Glenboig and Moodiesburn) went on record to welcome the plans to build a larger school, as the existing school had been “overrun” for many years.

He was also pleased that no environmental concerns had been highlighted by the environmental organisations who were consulted on the application, considering the site’s proximity to the M73.

Councillor McPake then queried claims by Scottish Water that they could not guarantee capacity for the school, but was advised that this is a standard response, and any issues could be resolved between the council in its role as applicant and the utilities company outside of the planning process.