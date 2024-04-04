Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scottish Water is advising road users and residents in Finnieston of some emergency road traffic management to enable investigations to take place on the local sewer network.

From today, Thursday 4 April, Brechin Street has been shut at its junction with Kent Road. A stretch of approximately 30 metres of Brechin Street will be inaccessible to vehicular traffic. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This section of Brechin Street will be used as a laydown area for plant and materials while the works are being carried out. The top half of Brechin Street will still be accessible via Berkley Street.

Some parking restrictions will be in place on Kent Road, although two-way traffic will still be in operation. Kent Road can also be accessed via Breadalbane Street, Dover Street and then Claremont Street.

All road traffic management has been approved in liaison with Glasgow City Council. A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Our work areas will be fully secure while these essential works are under way. Safety is of paramount importance.

“Until we have dug down, it is impossible to give any timescales for these works. We will however keep everyone updated and work as quickly and as safely as we can to get things back to normal for the local community. Local businesses will be open as normal throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be liaising with staff at the school and the local community to minimise any impact of the emergency works, and we would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”