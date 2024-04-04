Emergency road closure in Finnieston amidst 'sewer investigation' - traffic diversions and management in place
and live on Freeview channel 276
Scottish Water is advising road users and residents in Finnieston of some emergency road traffic management to enable investigations to take place on the local sewer network.
From today, Thursday 4 April, Brechin Street has been shut at its junction with Kent Road. A stretch of approximately 30 metres of Brechin Street will be inaccessible to vehicular traffic. Pedestrian access will be maintained.
This section of Brechin Street will be used as a laydown area for plant and materials while the works are being carried out. The top half of Brechin Street will still be accessible via Berkley Street.
Some parking restrictions will be in place on Kent Road, although two-way traffic will still be in operation. Kent Road can also be accessed via Breadalbane Street, Dover Street and then Claremont Street.
All road traffic management has been approved in liaison with Glasgow City Council. A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Our work areas will be fully secure while these essential works are under way. Safety is of paramount importance.
“Until we have dug down, it is impossible to give any timescales for these works. We will however keep everyone updated and work as quickly and as safely as we can to get things back to normal for the local community. Local businesses will be open as normal throughout.
“We will be liaising with staff at the school and the local community to minimise any impact of the emergency works, and we would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”
Diversions are in place and road users are being urged to follow signs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.