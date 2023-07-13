No follow-up inspections are needed for the North Lanarkshire School!

School inspectors are satisfied that Clarkston Primary School has improved to the point no further follow-up inspections are needed.

Education Scotland has published a report from North Lanarkshire Council detailing the actions taken after an August 2017 inspection recommended various improvements. Updates were also provided in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

The council’s report states that the permanent appointment of Yvonne Callander last year has greatly strengthened management at the school, with her management team promoting a shared vision and purpose within the school and nursery, with a 2021 survey finding most parents understood this.

Benefiting from professional learning, review and leadership opportunities, the staff are more confident. The head teacher has also established procedures to improve parental involvement.

Classroom monitoring has highlighted evidence of improved approaches to learning and teaching, with pupils achieving their goals in literacy and numeracy.

Clarkston Primary School was operating at 115.7% of its capacity during the 2018-2019 school year.

A letter to parents from Education Scotland states: “After reviewing the evidence, we are now confident Clarkston Primary School and Nursery Class has the capacity to improve and we will publish no further reports in relation to the 2017 Education Scotland inspection report.

