NSandi Premium Bonds March winners in Glasgow have been announced.

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the Premium Bond winners for March, and a few Glasgow residents are in for some good fortune. Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment product that offer the possibility to earn interest or a regular dividend income.

The bonds are acquired through the organisation and are then entered into a monthly prize draw which gives a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax-free. There were a number of winners from Glasgow this month with prize amounts starting from £1,000 and going up to £10,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here in Glasgow there were two lucky individuals walking away with £10,000. In order to participate you must spend a minimum of £25 and purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the maximum holding amount of £50,000.

For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize. Here’s all you need to know about the March Premium Bond winners, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Full list of Premium Bonds winners in Glasgow City Region March 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

These are the winning Edinburgh bond numbers out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in January this year.

£10,000

395PH540845 (purchased May 2020)

454CN470219 (purchased May 2021)

Advertisement

Advertisement

£5,000

425MD676851 (purchased Nov 2020)

281NF604587 (purchased Sept 2016)

468QF584649 (purchased Aug 2021)

£1,000

Advertisement

Advertisement

516JR825218 (purchased Oct 2022)

474BN317327 (purchased Oct 2021)

447FT245741 (purchased Mar 2021)

209MN353183 (purchased Jul 2013)

484QR579098 (purchased Jan 2022)

356CJ837860 (purchased Mar 2019)

405KP770173 (purchased Jul 2020)

510EE729813 (purchased Aug 2022)

368KJ964177 (purchased Aug 2019)

NS&l Premium Bonds March winners in Sheffield have been announced.

The full list of winners can be found on NS&I website.

How to enter

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finding out if you are a winner is easy. Simply visit the prize checker section on the NSandI website and enter your bond number.