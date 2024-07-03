Protestors claim that 14 people taking part in action against a Govan arms manufacturer, Thales, have been ‘violently arrested’ by Police Scotland in Glasgow’s South West today.

The pro-Palestine protestors claim that two people were pepper sprayed while at least one was taken to A&E. One further person was reportedly slammed against a barrier who had to have first aid administered and is now in minor injuries, believed to have a broken nose.

Over 100 demonstrators, made up of workers from a range of professions and unions, blocked entrances to the site holding up banners that read "Stop Arming Israel" and "This Factory Arms Genocide". The protesters describe themselves as not anti-worker. They say that they are responding to a call from Palestinian workers and trade unionists to disrupt the flow of arms to Israel and call on Thales to send their workers home on full pay and to drop the contract with Elbit Systems.

Protestors formed a blockade outside of the gates of Thales on Linthouse Road to pressure the arms manufacturer to drop their contract with Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit System and are protesting what they label as a "genocidal assault" on the people of Gaza, calling on the UK government to ban arms exports to Israel.

Elbit is the largest Israeli military manufacturer and produces 85% of the country’s land-based equipment as well as 85% of drones used by the Israeli Air Force.

The bombing has so far been confirmed to have killed over 37,000 people, 60% of which are estimated to be women and children. Approximately 21,000 children are missing in Gaza. Thousands are still buried beneath the rubble. The UK government has so far resisted calls to ban arms exports.

Despite leaving the picket line, protestors were arrested at Govan Cross - where 12 protestors were ‘violently arrested’ on top of the two who were arrested earlier in the day.

Many protestors report being beaten by batons and claim to have had their face coverings and Covid masks pulled off. Another person passed out upon arrest. Protestors say that in the hours before the arrests police were carrying tasers and kettled members of the protest including the impartial legal observers. A spokesperson from the group said: "The police's actions today was completely disproportionate response and a huge overreach of their powers. Arresting 14 members of the public as a consequence of a mass protest against Thales' complicity in Israeli war crimes is an inappropriate and unnecessary escalation that does nothing for public safety.

“These actions raise the question of whose interests Police Scotland are trying to protect: ordinary people or just the profits of businesses. “Many protestors were beaten by batons, others were pepper sprayed, and at least two people ending up in hospital. This is not a proportionate response to our actions. “Time and time again the police show that they do not keep us safe. Right now, Thales is actively profiting from bombs raining down on Gaza in violation of international law. Yet, the police are more concerned with protecting Thales' ability to operate than with ensuring the safety of the Scottish public or the peace and safety of the people currently in Gaza." In March Elbit Systems sold its factory in Staffordshire because of “sustained direct action,” by the group Palestine Action. On 15 May a similar blockade at Thales was also ‘violently broken up’ by police with demonstrators saying that they received injuries, and journalists were threatened with arrest for recording their actions. Four demonstrators were also arrested. Thales produces components of the Watchkeeper WK450 drones, developed with Israeli arms company Elbit Systems and based on the Hermes 450 UAV, a military drone that is being used in the conflict.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

Pictures taken by protestors and photojournalists on the scene can be seen below, while video of arrests can be seen at the top of this page.

