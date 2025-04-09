Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An events venue in a former printworks is hoping to attract “international DJs” after securing permission to open late.

Civic House in Port Dundas has been granted a provisional premises licence from the city’s licensing board which allows the sale of alcohol until 2am.

Run by community interest company Agile City, the Civic Street premises — near the Forth and Clyde canal — offers a co-working studio, canteen and events space.

Events have previously run under occasional licences, with over 40 held in each of the last two years — but they finished by 1am at the latest.

Licensing lawyer Stephen McGowan, representing Agile City, said a permanent licence, with 2am opening was sought to “attract, as part of a wide variety of events, international DJ and dance music events”.

“It can be difficult to attract those types of acts where it’s a 1am licence only,” he told licensing board members.

The board agreed to the later licence but with “advanced notification to be given of events” to Police Scotland, the council’s licensing officers and the local community council.

Mr McGowan said not-for-profit Civic House was a “unique applicant in a unique location”, with a multi-purpose event-led venue, creative hub, art studio and co-sharing space.

He added it has been created as a result of council plans to regenerate the north of the city and activate the canalside.

The building, originally opened as a printworks in the 1920s, has undergone an extensive refit, which Mr McGowan said has provided a “wonderful, bright, vibrant space” for “a number of creative and artistic endeavours”.

The venue will be licensed until midnight from Monday to Wednesday and able to open later from Thursday to Sunday. Alcohol will be served between midnight and 2am when “pre-booked functions or nightclub style DJ and dance music events are taking place”.

“This is a venue which deals with bonafide pre-booked events,” Mr McGowan added.

Civic House in Port Dundas | Contributed

He said Civic House has brought a “mixed use to an industrial area, which historically could have been felt to be unsafe, especially in the later hours” and supports the local music, film and performance industries.