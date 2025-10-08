Independent fashion, jewellery, and homewares retailer Oliver Bonas is set to open its third store in Glasgow at Silverburn Shopping Centre.

It will be the sixth Scottish location for the popular retailer - with two existing Glasgow shops on Gordon Street and Byres Road. Oliver Bonas will take on a 5,759 sq ft unit in Silverburn Shopping Centre.

It comes after the company shut down its Glasgow Central Station location during the summer. The retailer is well known for its unique homeware and women’s clothing.

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn said: “Oliver Bonas is another exciting new arrival for Silverburn and a fantastic addition to our retailer mix.“

Adding to a landmark year, welcoming Oliver Bonas reflects our ongoing commitment to providing a first-class experience to our guests when they visit Silverburn with our diverse portfolio of retailers to explore. I have no doubt Oliver Bonas’ beautiful fashion, homeware and lifestyle ranges will be a firm favourite with our guests.”

The store is the latest set to open in the shopping destination. Silverburn has also welcomed a plethora of exciting new brands, including H beauty, HARIBO UK, Pull & Bear, Bershka, and leisure attraction King Pins, while several highly anticipated names, including Stradivarius, Jo Malone London and Wingstop UK, are set to open soon.

The retailer was founded in 1993 by Oliver Tress and now boasts an impressive portfolio of 90 locations around the UK.

An opening date for the new store is yet to be announced.

Oliver Bonas has been contacted for comment.