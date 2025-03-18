'Ongoing personal issue' given as reason for Cambuslang cafe's closure
Pop N Tee on Cambuslang Main Street announced it will close its doors, citing an ongoing personal issue for the closure. The cafe had been closed for a number of days.
Taking to social media the cafe said: “Due to an ongoing personal issue Pop N Tee will close from today.
“We want to thank the local community and customers for all their support over the last year.
“We will now look to transfer ownership of the leasehold for the property.
“Anyone still due a prize, this will still be issued once it's been received.”
The cafe opened up as a “safe space” for people to game in Glasgow in a cafe setting.
Their website descrived the cafe as: “Pop'n'Tee was setup to give the people of Glasgow a space to be a Geek. A safe space to game, meet likemided people and expand knowledge of the geek and collectible world.”
