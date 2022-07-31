The festival has been taking place over this weekend.

Junction 1 Festival in Glasgow kicked off on Friday (29 July) and is set to end today (Sunday 31 July), with acts such as The Wailers, Faithless, Soul II Soul, Norman Jay and Groove Armada due to play to crowds at Morris Park.

But on Saturday, festival goers were left disappointed when they found out that the main headline acts had cancelled. Communication from the festival organisers has also been criticised by attendees, as some claim they had heard nothing of these cancellations and showed up expecting the full line-up.

Junction 1 put out a social media post on Friday explaining that Norman Jay was unable to take to the main stage. Organisers then emailed some ticket holders to confirm more cancellations including N.O.W, Soul II Soul and Sister Bliss.

This email read: “ "Dear all, We are sorry to announce that due to technical issues beyond the artists and festivals control, we have taken the very difficult decision to postpone todays main stage performances from N.O.W, Soul II Soul & Sister Bliss. We are currently working with all artists to find a suitable rescheduled date. We are happy to announce that ‘The Garden’ stage will still go ahead as planned with doors opening at 4pm.

Set times are as follows: 2130 - 2300 - Erol Alkan, 2000 - 2130 - Leftfield, 1900 - 2000 - Nightwave, 1800 - 1900 - Ooft! 1700 - 1800 - Magic City, 1600 - 1700 - DJ Peanut

"Tomorrow’s performances from Groove Armada, Kelis & more will go ahead as planned."

Speaking to GlasgowWorld,one festival goer, who didn’t recieve any correspondance from the organisers, said they went along, looked around and left after five minutes. “All the main acts booked aren’t there. It looked like they were dismantling the main stage as we walked in. It’s a total farce.”

Many others tookto social media to express their anger at the organisation, with one Facebook user writing: “The whole thing is outrageous! The email says that Leftfield are still on, is this accurate? No point in going otherwise! I've traveled from Fort William for this and know folk have traveled much further.”

Another added: “It's been a total shambles from the get-go. Absolutely no comms re: set times, food and drink options, entry etc. Zero social media info. Clearly organised and run by 🤡. Fyre Festival was better organised.”

Another said: “Disappointing it’s going to pot this early, had high hopes for a east end SWG3, hope they can turn it around.”