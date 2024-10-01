& Other Stories to open second Scottish store in Glasgow City Centre soon
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
National commercial property and investment company, LCP, part of M Core, has announced the signing of three new tenants at Princes Square, Glasgow, including & Other Stories.
The popular fashion brand has signed a 10-year lease on Units 17-19, spanning 6,350 sq ft and is set to open its second store in Scotland in December 2024.
Joining & Other Stories is The Club House, a sports and whisky bar, which opened last month in Unit 50, a 4,141 sq ft space.
In addition to this, eyebrow bar, Beauty Boutique has signed a three-year lease on a 100 sq ft unit at the popular retail destination.
Princes Square, located on Buchanan Street, is a renowned retail landmark within Glasgow’s bustling city centre. The property, which comprises four self-contained retail units, was acquired by LCP earlier this year.
Alex Williams, Senior Asset Manager and Head of Scotland at LCP, said: “We are thrilled to welcome & Other Stories, The Club House and Beauty Boutique to Princes Square. These lettings demonstrate the continued strong demand for high-quality retail space in Glasgow’s prime locations.
“We are confident that these new tenants will further enhance the retail and leisure experience for visitors to Princes Square.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.