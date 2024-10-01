& Other Stories to open second Scottish store in Glasgow City Centre soon

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024
& Other Stories Glasgow will be joined by a whisky bar in Princes Square in Glasgow City Centre

National commercial property and investment company, LCP, part of M Core, has announced the signing of three new tenants at Princes Square, Glasgow, including & Other Stories.

The popular fashion brand has signed a 10-year lease on Units 17-19, spanning 6,350 sq ft and is set to open its second store in Scotland in December 2024.

Joining & Other Stories is The Club House, a sports and whisky bar, which opened last month in Unit 50, a 4,141 sq ft space.

In addition to this, eyebrow bar, Beauty Boutique has signed a three-year lease on a 100 sq ft unit at the popular retail destination.

Princes Square, located on Buchanan Street, is a renowned retail landmark within Glasgow’s bustling city centre. The property, which comprises four self-contained retail units, was acquired by LCP earlier this year.

Alex Williams, Senior Asset Manager and Head of Scotland at LCP, said: “We are thrilled to welcome & Other Stories, The Club House and Beauty Boutique to Princes Square. These lettings demonstrate the continued strong demand for high-quality retail space in Glasgow’s prime locations.

“We are confident that these new tenants will further enhance the retail and leisure experience for visitors to Princes Square.”

