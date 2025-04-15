Over 1,100 trees were damaged during Storm Eowyn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 1,100 trees in Glasgow fell down or were damaged during Storm Eowyn.

Council workers have been dealing with the destruction and removing weakened branches posing a safety risk.

And efforts are being made to roll out measures to make trees more resilient in the face of extreme weather due to climate change, a meeting heard.

A council official said: “There were over 1,100 trees that were either damaged or came down during the latest storm.”

Giving an update at the city’s most recent net zero and climate progress monitoring city policy committee, he said the the team still had about 300 trees to deal with by early March.

He added: “Where we can save a tree we will remove any damaged limbs and the tree will be on an inspection programme.”

He told councillors trees were inspected regularly at schools and in high footfall areas.

Describing it as a “challenge” to keep an eye on them all, he explained the city area has more than two million trees.

It came after SNP councillor Abdul Bostani praised council teams for their swift response after January’s storm, particularly in his Maryhill ward.

Earlier in the meeting councillor Malcolm Mitchell, SNP, asked if the council is re-analysing strategies to deal with more extreme weather events going forward.

He asked if changes are being considered with regard to where trees are being planted – referencing the city’s plans to add more leafy areas to the city.

The council’s landscape design and development manager Rachel Smith said: “We are analysing the trees performing best locally and that are responding well to changing patterns of climatic activity.”

She explained measures are taking place to defend against harsh weather to protect habitats from wind speed and the flow of water.

The lost trees were discussed as councillors were presented with details about the local biodiversity action plan and pollinator plan.