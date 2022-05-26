Over 130 flats to be built on Golfhill School site in Dennistoun

Over 130 homes are set to be built in Dennistoun after plans to develop the former Golfhill School site were approved.

Consent to knock down part of the B-listed school building, on Circus Drive, and build 18 homes was granted in 2019 and now the developer has secured permission for the whole project, with 133 flats to be delivered.

The former school site was bought by Spectrum Properties, owned by William Roddie, from Glasgow City Council for £550,000 in 2016. It is being developed by Barony Homes Ltd, also owned by Mr Roddie.

A website set up to market the homes shows “stunning” flats “only a stone’s throw away from Glasgow city centre” available for £287,950.

The plans stated: “Central to the architectural masterplan was the project mission statement to preserve and enhance the setting of the listed building and structures, where the first major principle established was the conservation strategy for the former school.

“The preliminary structural engineer’s report highlighted significant concern over the integrity of the building and the practicality of retaining the entire composition. The school had been constructed on a former quarry, infilled with ash waste. Years of groundwater action had resulted in severe structural movement and partial collapse, which ultimately led to the abandonment of the building for the purpose it was constructed.

“Whilst demolition would have been an obvious answer, the opportunity for cross-subsidy funding from the new-build development on the adjoining site enabled a strategy for a facade retention of the principal southern elevation and the key architectural features of the east and west flanks to the octagonal towers.”

They added: “Elsewhere in the development, a tenemental style mix of blocks have been proposed, respecting the materials, scale and massing of the former school and ensuring the character and setting are preserved and enhanced.”

Barony Homes’ marketing for the apartments promises “the best of modern living with bright, open plan living space” and “quality homes in one of the city’s most vibrant and diverse areas”.

In November 2019, the council granted listed building approval for a substantial demolition with facade retention and extension of the former school building. It was revealed that 10 one-bedroom and eight three-bedroom flats would be created. A new-build was planned to the rear of the school and alterations to the former janitor’s house were also approved.

Golfhill School, designed by architect Alexander Nisbet Paterson, was originally opened in 1902 for the Glasgow School Board and has been on the ‘buildings at risk’ register since 2010.