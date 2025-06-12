Over 200 new homes coming to Cumbernauld

Bellway Homes is to build 127 new homes and 75 affordable homes in Cumbernauld.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on a green belt site on Forest Road, Firview will feature a choice of first-time buyer and family sized homes.

Properties will include a range of popular three, four and five bedroom homes such as the Hanbury, a three bedroom end terrace home priced from £226,995 ranging to a five bedroom detached Sunningdale priced from £444,995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pauline Coates, Sales Director, Bellway Homes Ltd (Scotland West) said: “Firview is located within a very picturesque part of Cumbernauld surrounded by farmland and woodland and is only a short commute to Glasgow.

“The new town is undergoing significant investment and plans are underway to create a multi-purpose town hub which will be a great addition for the community.”

Examples of Bellway Homes new-build houses that will be constructed in the new Cumbernauld development. | Contributed

At Firview, families are well catered for by schools that are within walking distance including both a primary and secondary. At weekends people can enjoy the many benefits of Palacerigg Country Park which is also close by.

Work at Firview is underway however, the site has been launched from Bellway’s nearby Manor Glen development at Gartferry Road in Moodiesburn. Further details are available from the sales office which is open to Monday and Friday 10am – 5pm, Thursday 10am – 7pm and Saturday and Sunday 11am – 5pm.

Further information is available by contacting 01236 268124 or from bellway.co.uk.