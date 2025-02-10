Over 3,000 Bayern Munich fans set to land in Glasgow Airport this week

Over 3,000 Bayern Munich fans are set to land in Glasgow Airport

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Airport is preparing to welcome an influx of over 3,000 Bayern Munich fans this week as they descend upon the city ahead of the highly anticipated Champions League match against Celtic on Wednesday 12 February at Celtic Park.

A number of airlines including Lufthansa and TUI responded to the huge surge in demand from fans of the current leaders of the German Bundesliga by adding extra capacity and flights to Glasgow from the Bavarian capital

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Beveridge, Managing Director Operations at Glasgow Airport, said: “Whenever the city’s footballs teams do well in Europe, we see a marked increase in travelling fans and this week is no different.

“Our airline partners saw a huge spike in demand for seats once the draw was confirmed and we are now looking forward to welcoming the thousands of Bayern fans who will travel through the airport over the coming days. We can then expect to see the Celtic fans travel in numbers for the away fixture next week.”