Over 50 jobs are up for grabs at the Glasgow Fort jobs fair this month

Lush, Nando’s, and Zara - along with ten other retailers and employers - will be taking part in a Christmas jobs fair at Glasgow Fort on Tuesday (6 September) and Thursday (8 September) next week.

Around 50 permanent and seasonal roles will be up for grabs at a range of retailers and restaurants at the Glasgow Fort. Organisations will also be avaliable to offer further information and advice for job applicants.

The jobs fair will be hosted in the FARE Scotland Skills Centre at Glasgow Fort which can be found between Bodyshop and Zara,from 10am to 3pm each day.

Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “Our jobs fair is a great opportunity to highlight the breadth of vacancies on offer over the busy Christmas trading period at Glasgow Fort and beyond.

“It’s great to be partnering with so many of our retailers to host this event for people in our community. We know it can be difficult applying for new jobs, so we want to support people as much as possible.

“We can’t wait to welcome anyone looking for a new challenge and encourage everyone to come along to meet our retailer teams, see what’s on offer and seek advice on the application process.”

Find a full list of the retailers in attendance below - more information can be found on the Glasgow Fort website.

Nando’s

Claire’s

Zara

Argos

Boots

The Perfume Shop

New Look

Menkind

East End Carers

The Fragrance Shop

QA Apprenticeships

Wheatley Group

Glasgow Fort is open 10am to 10pm on weekdays, 9am to 7pm on Saturdays, and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.