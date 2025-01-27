Overnight road closures on A737 near Linwood as resurfacing begins on busy road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking essential resurfacing on the A737 westbound approach to Barrochan Road, west of Linwood, from Monday 3rd February until Monday 10th February 2025 between the hours of 8pm and 6am each night.

This work will require overnight closures in this location and a signed diversion will operate as follows: A737 westbound traffic will be directed to exit the A737 at Linclive Interchange, take the fourth exit at the roundabout onto the A761 Bridge of Weir Road and continue to Deafhillock Roundabout.

Traffic will then take the first exit onto Barrochan Road to re-join the A737 westbound at Johnstone or continue onto the High Street. Traffic for the westbound A737 from Linwood will follow the above diversion.

In addition, the B789 to Johnstone will also be closed at Barrochan Road between 10pm and 6am on Wednesday 5th February and Thursday 6th February.

Traffic will be diverted onto the westbound A737 to exit at Kilbarchan and follow Kilbarchan Road, Graham Street and High Street.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works. Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

This scheme will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by improving the condition of the carriageway and reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.