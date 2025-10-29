Oxfam Byres Road bookshop begins new chapter in former Bank of Scotland

After 25 years at its previous location, Oxfam’s Byres Road Bookshop, a beloved institution of Glasgow’s literary scene, has moved to 174 Byres Road.

The shop will officially open its doors at the new premises on Thursday 30th October at 12pm, with acclaimed Glasgow-based author Bernard MacLaverty leading the ceremony.

Visitors to the bookshop can wander through shelves stacked with stories waiting to be discovered, from bestselling fiction and inspiring non-fiction to children’s favourites and hidden literary gems. Every book is a chance to escape, explore, or gift a story and every purchase helps Oxfam rewrite the story of poverty and make the future fairer.

Bernard, who helped launch the bookshop at its former site a quarter of a century ago, returns to mark this major milestone. The Belfast-born writer has won acclaim for novels including Lamb, Cal, and Booker-shortlisted Grace Notes, as well as numerous collections of short stories. His work has been adapted for film and television, with Cal starring Helen Mirren and Lamb featuring Liam Neeson. His latest novel, Midwinter Break, is currently being adapted for the screen.

Oxfam Byres Road

Brenda Walton, Oxfam’s Area Manager for Glasgow and the West of Scotland, said: "We’re thrilled to open this new chapter in our Byres Road story. Our shelves are brimming with tales waiting to be discovered, and every book sold helps write a better future for people facing poverty worldwide. Having Bernard back with us is like a beloved character returning to a favourite story, making this opening all the more special."

The move gives Glasgow readers a welcoming space to browse, discover their next great read, and support Oxfam’s work tackling poverty worldwide. Everyone is invited to join the celebrations, meet Bernard MacLaverty, and explore the shop’s new home this Thursday.