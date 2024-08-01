The best performing primary schools in Scotland, including those in Renfrewshire, and by extension Paisley, have been assessed based on the latest Achievement in Curriculum for Excellence data as the Scottish Government has published the latest exam results.

In terms of primary schools, all schools in Scotland are invited to be assessed on four key areas of achievement in reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking. A record 84 schools from nearly 1,200 that submitted data scored top marks (400) across all indicators in the school year ending in the summer of 2023. Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.

For secondary schools, each school is measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2023.

This list gives an overview of education in Paisley with primary schools and high schools compared using the latest available achievement data. It does not assess numerous social, financial, and other factors that contribute to the overall quality of education.

1 . St Catherine's Primary School St Catherine's Primary School in Paisley is the highest ranked primary school in Paisley and Renfrewshire. Photo: Google Street View

2 . St Charles’ Primary School St Charles’ Primary School is the second highest ranked school in Paisley | Google Maps

3 . Langcraigs Primary School Langcraigs is ranked 3rd in Paisley and 7th in Renfrewshire. | Contributed