Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parking charges in Glasgow’s largest park are set to increase by £2 per session amid efforts to reduce car use.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors travelling by car to Pollok Country Park will soon be asked to pay £7 to park for four hours, up from £5.

Anyone wishing to stay all day — an eight-hour session — will be charged £12, up from £10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A date for the roll-out of the new fees has yet to be confirmed, but a council spokesman said they are expected to be in place by early summer.

© Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

They were agreed by councillors in February when an SNP/Green budget for 2025/26 was passed. Labour’s budget proposals also included the rise.

It has been estimated the move will raise an extra £200,000 in this financial year.

The council is trying to encourage visitors to the park — which is home to the Burrell Collection and the city’s fold of Highland cattle — to travel by train, bus, bike or walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A free to use electric shuttle bus was introduced to take people from the Pollokshaws Road entrance to Pollok House and the Burrell Collection.

A council spokesman said: “Recent improvements at Pollok Country Park aimed to reduce car use within the park as this was a popular measure highlighted in our consultations with park users.

“The objective was to encourage greater use of sustainable modes of transport such as train, bus, cycling and walking to access the park.

“The South West City Way was completed to provide a safer, segregated cycling route from the city centre to the park, new paths were laid within the park and a shuttle bus service introduced to run to and from the local train station.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March 2022, the council announced the introduction of parking charges in the park between 10am and 6pm. Fees were initially set at £2.50 for four hours and £4.50 for all day.

The current tariffs were rolled out from April 2023, with the cost rising to £5 for four hours and £10 for all day.

The spokesman added: “Parking controls are identified in the city’s transport strategy as a means to encourage a shift to more sustainable forms of transport, such as transport or active travel.

“Parking controls also help manage limited parking spaces for the benefit of all people who wish to bring their vehicle to the park.”