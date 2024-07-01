Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parking will be suspended at a busy train station outside of Glasgow in July

Parking near to a busy train station outside of Glasgow is to see restrictions put in place this summer.

There will be a parking restriction in place near to Neilston railway station on Station Road between properties number three and 31 on both sides and on McCulloch Way from its junction with Station Road up to property number one on both sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking will be suspended at a busy train station near Glasgow in July

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Works are expected to begin on Thursday 18 July and last until Monday 22 July which will allow Virgin Media utility works to take place in the area.