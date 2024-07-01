Parking near busy train station in East Renfrewshire to be suspended for five days this summer
Parking near to a busy train station outside of Glasgow is to see restrictions put in place this summer.
There will be a parking restriction in place near to Neilston railway station on Station Road between properties number three and 31 on both sides and on McCulloch Way from its junction with Station Road up to property number one on both sides.
Works are expected to begin on Thursday 18 July and last until Monday 22 July which will allow Virgin Media utility works to take place in the area.
Restrictions will be in place around the area apart from vehicles associated with the works taking place and drivers are being advised to plan ahead.
