Glasgow has evolved over the centuries - as these photos show.

It grew to become the ‘second city of the empire’, a hub of world trade, before declining in the post-ward years.

Local industries moved and the shipyards closed, and Glasgow has been forced to change.

We looked at old pictures of Glasgow from between the end of the Victorian age and the mid-’50s and then at the current state of those same streets and landmarks.

Sauchiehall Street has changed over the years.

Take a look through the pictures below to see how places like Sauchiehall Street, St Enoch Square and George Square have changed over the last few decades.

FIrst is a flooded Bridgeton Cross from 1954. Most of the Olympia would later be demolished due to a fire, but the facade was retained.

A look at Eglinton Toll in 1937. It’s changed a lot since then. You can get a three-course meal for £3 at the Star Bar, though.

The old Finnieston tunnel rotunda (pictured in 1920) would take traffic under the River Clyde. Now it’s the Cranside Kitchen.

George Square hasn’t changed that much since the original image was taken.

The Mercat Cross, pictured in 1937, hasn’t changed much, even if the road around it has.

North Frederick Street was the scene of anger in 1919, during a general strike.

Provand’s Lordship looks a lot lonelier now than it did in 1949.

Sauchiehall Street has declined a lot since its heyday (1937). Some of the buildings still remain, such as the one on the right.

This earlier shot shows Sauchiehall Street from around 1910.

St Enoch Square has seen a lot of changes since this photo was taken in 1933. The hotel has long since been demolished, with the shopping centre now in its place.

The Trongate, one of the oldest streets in Glasgow, hasn’t changed a lot since this photo from 1935.