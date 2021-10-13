1100 primary school kids create new Glasgow woodland

Over 1100 primary school children have created Glasgow Children’s Woodland – the city’s largest woodland creation for 40 years.

Jack and Leah (both 8) from St Stephen’s and St Kevin’s helped create the woodland.

ScottishPower helped with the project by providing volunteers and hybrid buses to transport children from 146 schools across the city to the 13-hectare site, located in Cathkin Braes.

Why have they created woodland?

The volunteer-led Lost Woods project aims to empower and educate children about their environment in the lead up to the UN COP26 climate change conference.

The project worked with more than 1100 Glasgow primary school children who planted a total of 17,000 trees this week to create the Glasgow Children’s Woodland, which will benefit both the local community and the environment.

What did ScottishPower say?

Keith Anderson, chief executive, ScottishPower, said: “Over the last few years we have been hugely inspired by the positive action young people have taken across the country to combat climate change.

“ScottishPower supported The Lost Woods project to give young people in Glasgow the opportunity to create Glasgow Children’s Woodland – the city’s largest woodland creation for 40 years – which will be used and enjoyed by locals for generations to come. The woodland has been created ahead of the UN COP26 climate change conference, as we all come together to accelerate the race to net zero.”

What did The Lost Woods say?