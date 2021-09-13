Primal Scream to bring Screamadelica 30th anniversary tour to Glasgow

Rock legends Primal Scream are to celebrate the 30th anniversary of landmark album Screamadelica in Glasgow next year.

Primal Scream are coming back to Glasgow. (Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images.

What’s happening: Just days after performing on Glasgow Green as part of TRNSMT, it has been announced that the band will be coming to Queen’s Park Recreation Ground next year.

It is one of three gigs they are doing as part of celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of Screamadelica.

The band will play the album in full.

When is the gig: The gig will be on July 1, 2022, starting at 5pm.

When do tickets go on sale: Tickets for the show go on sale at 9am on September 17.