Glasgow’s judo champion Rebecca Bradley, 20, has slammed home the Sport and Physical Fitness Award at this year’s Young Scot Awards for her outstanding work making judo more inclusive and accessible.

Creating a safe space for women and girls, Scottish champ Rebecca put her extensive judo experience into action by launching women-only judo sessions at Clyde Judo Club in Paisley.

An immediate hit, the sell-out classes inspired Rebecca to start up judo classes for refugees.

The awards ceremony, held at Platform in Glasgow and hosted by Capital DJ Katy J, was a vibrant celebration of Scotland’s young people, featuring a live DJ, mocktail reception and silent disco.

Minister for Children and Young People, Ms Natalie Don-Innes presented Ellie Hodge, 17, with the overall Young Scot of the Year award for transforming her shyness into a powerful force for good.

Ellie has shown incredible dedication supporting students with additional support needs by learning Makaton and Sighted Guide skills, volunteering with Active Stirling, Guide Dogs Scotland, and leading inclusive fitness classes.

Receiving the award from headline sponsor sportscotland, Rebecca said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to win this award! I’ve been involved with judo since I was 8 and it has given me so much confidence and community over the years. I wanted to pass that on, especially to women, girls and people who might not otherwise get the chance to try it.

“Seeing the classes grow and watching people find their strength on the mat has been incredible. This is just the beginning!”

First Minister John Swinney praised the winners: “Congratulations to the finalists and to young people from every corner of Scotland. Thank you for what you are doing to help your communities, for your dedication, your enthusiasm and for going above and beyond to make Scotland the place we want it to be – a place of connection, kindness and compassion.”

Rebecca Bradley was named as one of Scotland's most inspiring young people at Young Scot Awards. | Contributed

The Young Scot Awards remain Scotland’s only national event celebrating the achievements of 11 to 26-year-olds, shining a spotlight on young role models who are reshaping narratives and inspiring future generations.

Kirsten Urquhart, CEO of Young Scot, added: “These awards highlight the extraordinary impact young people have across Scotland every day. Rebecca and Ellie’s stories are proof that when supported and celebrated, young people become powerful drivers of change.”