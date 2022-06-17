359 flats development near M8 will create ‘destination neighbourhood’

A development of 359 new private rental flats beside the M8 in Cowcaddens would create a “destination neighbourhood,” proposals say.

Plans have been lodged to build a courtyard development including two high rise towers – understood from designs to be about 13 to 16 storeys.

The ‘build to rent’ homes would be a mixture of studio, one and two bedroom flats – with the residence boasting a gym, roof terraces and bike store if they get the go-ahead.

The proposed empty site is bounded by Port Dundas Road, Renton Street and Milton Street and measures 1.36 acres.

Residents would be able to enjoy relaxing in roof spaces with “spectacular views” according to documents lodged with Glasgow City Council.

A planning application submitted by Soller Sixteen Limited is being considered by the council.

A design statement from Mosaic Architecture & Design said: “Our client has identified strong market demand within the private rented sector for Glasgow. It is felt that the location of the site is ideally suited for a managed residential development.”

It added: “The proposed development seeks to create a new destination neighbourhood that is also inherently part of the urban fabric of the city.”

The proposals also include a commercial unit.

Forty parking spaces are part of plans and the buildings would be entered on foot from Milton Street and Port Dundas Road according to the design statement.