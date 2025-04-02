Glasgow's Greatest Boxers: 6 of the all-time best Glaswegian boxers

3 . Jim Watt

Jim Watt is best known for his reign as the WBC lightweight world champion from 1979 to 1981. Born on July 18, 1948, in Glasgow, Watt began his boxing career in the amateur ranks, representing Scotland at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. Turning professional shortly after the Olympics, Watt steadily built a strong record in the lightweight division. He rose to international prominence when he won the WBC lightweight title in 1979, following the retirement of champion Roberto Durán. Watt successfully defended the title several times, including notable victories over top contenders such as Alfredo Pitalua and Sean O'Grady. | Getty Images