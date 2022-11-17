Register
70 new bike shelters to be installed in Glasgow - full list of locations

More on-street bike storage shelters are to be installed across Glasgow from this week.

By Drew Sandelands - Local Democracy Reporter
36 minutes ago

The scheme is being expanded to provide 70 new shelters, offering 420 spaces for people living in flats and tenements who struggle to store their bikes.

Once this third stage has been completed, the project, in partnership with Cyclehoop, will have installed over 200 shelters across the city and more than 1,200 bike parking spaces.

Around 2,750 people are now on a waiting list for a space and the council has said it is working as quickly as possible to meet demand.

The bike shelters are being installed around Glasgow.

Cllr Angus Millar, the council’s climate and transport convener, said: “The majority of Glaswegians live in flats where there is often no storage space or it’s simply unsafe to leave a bike in a communal area.

“These issues can make it much less convenient to cycle and can put people off thinking about cycling as a viable way to get around.

“It’s clear from the popularity of the scheme that if practical solutions are offered, the demand is there, and so it’s fantastic to see more secure storage being installed that’s easy to use and will take away a significant barrier that deters people from relying on a bike.”

People living in tenements often have a lack of storage at home and the shelters also help avoid the inconvenience of carrying bikes up and down stairs. It is hoped the latest roll-out will continue to support a growth in active travel.

Cllr Millar added: “We are committed to further expansions of the secure cycle storage scheme which will help in our efforts to tackle the climate emergency and support a shift to more sustainable forms of travel which is essential if we are to de-carbonise our transport network.”

New shelter locations were identified based on requests from the public and the units, which contain six spaces, will be available for hire at £6 per month. The roll-out is expected to be complete by mid-December.

The council previously confirmed that 120 shelters are planned for each of the next three years, ensuring 720 bike spaces per year. New locations can be suggested through the Cyclehoop Rental website: https://www.cyclehoop.rentals/

The new locations are:

Melrose GardensG20 6RB
White StreetG11 5RT
White StreetG11 5EG
Dowanhill StreetG11 5HE
Kelso StreetG14 0JZ
Scotstoun StreetG14 0TA
Crow RoadG11 7LB
Dumbarton RoadG11 6EJ
Dudley DriveG12 9SB
Gardner StreetG11 5NR
Randolph RoadG11 7JJ
Caird DriveG11 5DX
Dowanhill StreetG11 5RE
Fordyce StreetG11 5PQ
Havelock StreetG11 5JB
Kersland StreetG12 8BN
Hastie StreetG3 8AE
Lymburn StreetG3 8PD
West Princes StreetG4 9BZ
Rupert StreetG4 9AR
Dryburgh GardensG20 6BT
Lothian GardensG20 6BN
Brisbane StreetG42 9HX
Bellwood StreetG41 3ES
Millwood StreetG41 3JX
Norham StreetG41 3XH
Edgemont StreetG41 3EH
Ledadrd RoadG42 9RE
Sinclair DriveG42 9SN
Ruel StreetG44 4AR
Dundrennan RoadG42 9SD
Clincart RoadG42 9DU
Dundrennan RoadG42 9SG
Deanston DriveG41 3AQ
Deanston DriveG41 3AQ
Tantallon RoadG41 3LU
Tantallon RoadG41 3BY
Trefoil AvenueG41 3PE
Woodford StreetG41 3HW
Ettrick PlaceG43 1UA
Garry StreetG44 4AU
Calder StreetG42 7RU
Westmoreland StreetG42 8LJ
Garturk StreetG42 8JF
Langside RoadG42 8XY
Inglefield StreetG42 7PP
Govanhill StreetG42 7JZ
Dixon RoadG42 8AY
Langside RoadG42 7AG
Orkney StreetG51 2BX
Langlands RoadG51 3BQ
Craigpark DriveG31 2NU
Onslow DriveG31 2QA
Inglby DriveG31 2PX
Inglby DriveG31 2PU
Ballindalloch DriveG31 3DL
Harcourt DriveG31 3EE
Whitevale StreetG31 1QR
Finlay DriveG31 2Qx
Aberfoyle StreetG31 3RW
Hillfoot StreetG31 2LF
Kerr StreetG40 2QP
McCulloch StreetG41 1NT
Herriet StreetG41 2JY
Forth StreetG41 2SS
Melville StreetG41 2LN
Nithsdale RoadG41 2AJ
Regent Park SquareG41 2AJ
Queens DriveG42 8QE
Hyndland StreetG11 5PU

