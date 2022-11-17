70 new bike shelters to be installed in Glasgow - full list of locations

The scheme is being expanded to provide 70 new shelters, offering 420 spaces for people living in flats and tenements who struggle to store their bikes.
Once this third stage has been completed, the project, in partnership with Cyclehoop, will have installed over 200 shelters across the city and more than 1,200 bike parking spaces.
Around 2,750 people are now on a waiting list for a space and the council has said it is working as quickly as possible to meet demand.
Cllr Angus Millar, the council’s climate and transport convener, said: “The majority of Glaswegians live in flats where there is often no storage space or it’s simply unsafe to leave a bike in a communal area.
“These issues can make it much less convenient to cycle and can put people off thinking about cycling as a viable way to get around.
“It’s clear from the popularity of the scheme that if practical solutions are offered, the demand is there, and so it’s fantastic to see more secure storage being installed that’s easy to use and will take away a significant barrier that deters people from relying on a bike.”
People living in tenements often have a lack of storage at home and the shelters also help avoid the inconvenience of carrying bikes up and down stairs. It is hoped the latest roll-out will continue to support a growth in active travel.
Cllr Millar added: “We are committed to further expansions of the secure cycle storage scheme which will help in our efforts to tackle the climate emergency and support a shift to more sustainable forms of travel which is essential if we are to de-carbonise our transport network.”
New shelter locations were identified based on requests from the public and the units, which contain six spaces, will be available for hire at £6 per month. The roll-out is expected to be complete by mid-December.
The council previously confirmed that 120 shelters are planned for each of the next three years, ensuring 720 bike spaces per year. New locations can be suggested through the Cyclehoop Rental website: https://www.cyclehoop.rentals/
The new locations are:
|Melrose Gardens
|G20 6RB
|White Street
|G11 5RT
|White Street
|G11 5EG
|Dowanhill Street
|G11 5HE
|Kelso Street
|G14 0JZ
|Scotstoun Street
|G14 0TA
|Crow Road
|G11 7LB
|Dumbarton Road
|G11 6EJ
|Dudley Drive
|G12 9SB
|Gardner Street
|G11 5NR
|Randolph Road
|G11 7JJ
|Caird Drive
|G11 5DX
|Dowanhill Street
|G11 5RE
|Fordyce Street
|G11 5PQ
|Havelock Street
|G11 5JB
|Kersland Street
|G12 8BN
|Hastie Street
|G3 8AE
|Lymburn Street
|G3 8PD
|West Princes Street
|G4 9BZ
|Rupert Street
|G4 9AR
|Dryburgh Gardens
|G20 6BT
|Lothian Gardens
|G20 6BN
|Brisbane Street
|G42 9HX
|Bellwood Street
|G41 3ES
|Millwood Street
|G41 3JX
|Norham Street
|G41 3XH
|Edgemont Street
|G41 3EH
|Ledadrd Road
|G42 9RE
|Sinclair Drive
|G42 9SN
|Ruel Street
|G44 4AR
|Dundrennan Road
|G42 9SD
|Clincart Road
|G42 9DU
|Dundrennan Road
|G42 9SG
|Deanston Drive
|G41 3AQ
|Deanston Drive
|G41 3AQ
|Tantallon Road
|G41 3LU
|Tantallon Road
|G41 3BY
|Trefoil Avenue
|G41 3PE
|Woodford Street
|G41 3HW
|Ettrick Place
|G43 1UA
|Garry Street
|G44 4AU
|Calder Street
|G42 7RU
|Westmoreland Street
|G42 8LJ
|Garturk Street
|G42 8JF
|Langside Road
|G42 8XY
|Inglefield Street
|G42 7PP
|Govanhill Street
|G42 7JZ
|Dixon Road
|G42 8AY
|Langside Road
|G42 7AG
|Orkney Street
|G51 2BX
|Langlands Road
|G51 3BQ
|Craigpark Drive
|G31 2NU
|Onslow Drive
|G31 2QA
|Inglby Drive
|G31 2PX
|Inglby Drive
|G31 2PU
|Ballindalloch Drive
|G31 3DL
|Harcourt Drive
|G31 3EE
|Whitevale Street
|G31 1QR
|Finlay Drive
|G31 2Qx
|Aberfoyle Street
|G31 3RW
|Hillfoot Street
|G31 2LF
|Kerr Street
|G40 2QP
|McCulloch Street
|G41 1NT
|Herriet Street
|G41 2JY
|Forth Street
|G41 2SS
|Melville Street
|G41 2LN
|Nithsdale Road
|G41 2AJ
|Regent Park Square
|G41 2AJ
|Queens Drive
|G42 8QE
|Hyndland Street
|G11 5PU