New bike storage shelters will be installed across Glasgow due to huge demand.

Another 70 units are being placed around the city, with work likely to start from the end of February.

Massive demand

The stores are part of a pilot scheme operated by the council, in partnership with Cyclehoop, which is being extended due to the number of requests for spaces.

There have been calls for new shelters in 328 locations, while the waiting list for existing units is currently at 1400 people.

‘Fantastic response’

Councillor Anna Richardson, city convener for sustainability and carbon reduction, said: “There has been a fantastic response to the introduction of bike storage across the city and I am delighted that we are now extending the scheme.

“Almost all of the spaces in the first stores have been taken up and there is still significant demand from other bike owners for on-street storage.

“We’ve been through the waiting list as well as the request for new stores and we’ve looked at other household information to determine where best to site this next phase of bike stores.

“A lack of suitable storage for bikes has been regularly raised as a problem for people who live in flats and tenements.

“Hopefully having access to the stores will make it easier for residents to cycle more regularly and see cycling as a viable and sustainable form of everyday transport.”

The roll out began in May last year, with Cyclehoop, appointed by the council to deliver the scheme, installing 61 shelters. The extension is being delivered within the current £490,000, three-year contract.

Around 70 per cent of Glasgow’s homes are in flats or tenements, where safe places to store bikes can be hard to find. However, with the ‘Bikehangar’ shelters, which hold six bikes, residents can pay £6 per month for a space.

Where are the bike shelters going?

The new storage units will be installed at:

Eskdale Street

Annette Street

Roslea Drive

Melrose Gardens

Wilton Drive

Battlefield Avenue

Amisfield Street

Crow Road

Albert Road

Garrioch Quadrant

Appin Road

Frankfort Street

Skirving Street

Curle Street

Garrioch Drive

Garthland Drive

Nithsdale Drive

Keir Street

Leven Street

Kenmure Street

Albert Avenue

Woodlands Drive

Waverley Gardens

Striven Gardens

Albert Avenue

Barrington Drive

Woodlands Drive

Barrington Drive

Airlie Street

Shettleston Road

Hotspur Street

Chamberlain Road

Garthland Drive

Underwood Street

Hyndland Road

Waverley Street

Dryburgh Gardens

Cartvale Road

Armadale Street

Lochleven Road

McNeill Street

Woodlands Drive

Queensborough Gardens

Terregles Avenue

Waverley Street

Dundrennan Road

Darnley Gardens

Lauderdale Gardens

Hotspur Street

Garry Street

Leyden Street

Whitehill Street

Exeter Drive

Ledard Road

Herriet Street

Niddrie Square

Terregles Avenue

Queensborough Gardens

Queen Square

Gardner Street

Bolton Drive

St Andrews Square

Barlogan Avenue

Craithie Drive

Kildonan Drive

Wilton Street

Sinclair Drive

Lawrence Street

Queens Park Avenue