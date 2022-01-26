Another 70 units are being placed around the city, with work likely to start from the end of February.
Massive demand
The stores are part of a pilot scheme operated by the council, in partnership with Cyclehoop, which is being extended due to the number of requests for spaces.
There have been calls for new shelters in 328 locations, while the waiting list for existing units is currently at 1400 people.
‘Fantastic response’
Councillor Anna Richardson, city convener for sustainability and carbon reduction, said: “There has been a fantastic response to the introduction of bike storage across the city and I am delighted that we are now extending the scheme.
“Almost all of the spaces in the first stores have been taken up and there is still significant demand from other bike owners for on-street storage.
“We’ve been through the waiting list as well as the request for new stores and we’ve looked at other household information to determine where best to site this next phase of bike stores.
“A lack of suitable storage for bikes has been regularly raised as a problem for people who live in flats and tenements.
“Hopefully having access to the stores will make it easier for residents to cycle more regularly and see cycling as a viable and sustainable form of everyday transport.”
The roll out began in May last year, with Cyclehoop, appointed by the council to deliver the scheme, installing 61 shelters. The extension is being delivered within the current £490,000, three-year contract.
Around 70 per cent of Glasgow’s homes are in flats or tenements, where safe places to store bikes can be hard to find. However, with the ‘Bikehangar’ shelters, which hold six bikes, residents can pay £6 per month for a space.
Where are the bike shelters going?
The new storage units will be installed at:
Eskdale Street
Annette Street
Roslea Drive
Melrose Gardens
Wilton Drive
Battlefield Avenue
Amisfield Street
Crow Road
Albert Road
Garrioch Quadrant
Appin Road
Frankfort Street
Skirving Street
Curle Street
Garrioch Drive
Garthland Drive
Nithsdale Drive
Keir Street
Leven Street
Kenmure Street
Albert Avenue
Woodlands Drive
Waverley Gardens
Striven Gardens
Albert Avenue
Barrington Drive
Woodlands Drive
Barrington Drive
Airlie Street
Shettleston Road
Hotspur Street
Chamberlain Road
Garthland Drive
Underwood Street
Hyndland Road
Waverley Street
Dryburgh Gardens
Cartvale Road
Armadale Street
Lochleven Road
McNeill Street
Woodlands Drive
Queensborough Gardens
Terregles Avenue
Waverley Street
Dundrennan Road
Darnley Gardens
Lauderdale Gardens
Hotspur Street
Garry Street
Leyden Street
Whitehill Street
Exeter Drive
Ledard Road
Herriet Street
Niddrie Square
Terregles Avenue
Queensborough Gardens
Queen Square
Gardner Street
Bolton Drive
St Andrews Square
Barlogan Avenue
Craithie Drive
Kildonan Drive
Wilton Street
Sinclair Drive
Lawrence Street
Queens Park Avenue
Queensborough Gardens