81-year-old woman and man, 20, taken to hospital after Crookston Road car crash

Two people have been taken to hospital.

A 20-year-old and a 81-year-old woman were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment after the two-car crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.25am on Monday, 2 May, police were called to a report of a 2-car crash on Crookston Road in Glasgow. A 20-year-old man and 81-year old woman were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with minor injuries.