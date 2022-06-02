Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

queen

And Cumbernauld has had a good few chances to see Her Majesty in person even in the recent past when she visited the Irn Bru factory last June on a Royal Week tour with Prince William.

Her Majesty also provided school pupils with a day they will never forget in June 2016 when she officially opened the revamped Greenfaulds High School with a right royal fanfare.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queen was also afforded in turn, a valuable a real-life insight as to what new town life would involve across her Kingdom when she visited Cumbernauld on earlier occasions, including June 1965 and her Silver Jubilee in 1977.

The queen

Meanwhile the Lord Lieutenancy of Dunbartonshire, which covers Cumbernauld and Kilsyth, plans to light a beacon at the historic surroundings of Dumbarton Castle tomorrow (Thursday) in honour of Her Majesty.

Dunbartonshire’s Lord-Lieutenant, Mrs Jill Young MBE said: “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration. We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty The Queen’s 70th year as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee.”

Meanwhile it emerges that 13 good causes in total across Cumbernauld and Kilsyth have benefitted from funding from the Jubilee Funding Stream.