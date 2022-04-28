A Vision For Lanark is launched

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Partners launched the Vision for Lanark strategy document at the Tolbooth.

But, for some time now, trying to maximise its potential has been playing on the minds of many local organisations.

Now they’ve formed an alliance and have formally signed an agreement, pledging to do all they can to take projects forward.

All the partners have one goal in mind – to make sure that Lanark lives up to its full potential.

Signatories to the document have shown their commitment to and ownership of the new vision for Lanark.

They will be given a helping hand to forge ahead with their initial Vision for Lanark plans by consultancy firm, SKS Scotland CIC, which has been on board since last October. The first priorities are a community renewable energy project, exploring the future potential of Lanark Racecourse and creating a local development forum.

SKS Scotland director Claire Whyte said: “There’s so much potential in the area to tap into and there was a real feeling of optimism at the launch event.

“We all want the best for Lanark and aim to achieve as much as we can by working together, along with the local community.

“Initially, we’re looking at a feasibility study for renewable energy which would bring in revenue.

“We’re also looking to work with the local community to tap into how best to use the common good land at Lanark Racecourse, for the benefit of everyone in the town.”

The partners’ goal is a simple one: to make Lanark and its environs a greener, more prosperous place to live, work and visit – proud of its past and confident in its future.

To achieve that, A Vision for Lanark was officially launched at the Tolbooth last week.

The strategy document aims to maximise the opportunities that the natural and cultural heritage assets bring to the Royal Burgh of Lanark, New Lanark World Heritage Site and the Falls of Clyde National Nature Reserve.

Key representatives from the Vision for Lanark Partnership, including Discover Lanark (BID), New Lanark Trust, the Scottish Wildlife Trust (Falls of Clyde) and lead partner Lanark Community Development Trust, were there as signatories showing their commitment to and ownership of the strategy.

The document was also signed off by supporters, South Lanarkshire Council and Border Biscuits Community Support.

Sylvia Russell, Lanark Community Development Trust chairwoman, said: “We are all delighted that after two years of community engagement, analysis and discussion, A Vision for Lanark 2022 – 2030 is now published with exciting action plans going forward to ensure that all funding, project and infrastructure possibilities are fully explored and taken advantage of when feasible.

“We are all passionate about Lanark and its surrounding area and want the absolute best for it.

“We aim to make sure that, through continued engagement with the community and partners, we create greater awareness and a sense of pride in our heritage of local and world significance and the natural landscapes around the Falls of Clyde.”

CMC Associates Ltd, which prepared the original Vision for Lanark consultation document, also prepared the Vision Development Strategy for the Partnership, in light of very positive responses to the community consultation in 2020.

Further funding, via the Scottish Government’s Investing in Communities Fund and Border Community Support, will enable consultants, SKS Scotland CIC, to project manage an action plan for the Vision until October this year.

Claire Whyte, SKS Scotland director, said: “There is so much to offer in and around Lanark and a wealth of interested, talented people who want to make it somewhere to be even more proud of and all it has to offer residents, visitors and businesses.

“Through the Vision strategy we hope to bring together the partners, groups and individuals to investigate and develop our first programme of projects.”

These projects include a community renewable energy project, future potential at the Lanark Racecourse, a Lanark Transport and Welcome Hub, a Heritage and Civic Forum, Lanark Conservation Area Regeneration, the proposed New Lanark to Bonnington Power Trail, local tourism support, a Lanark Development Forum and a Local Place Plan.

Claire added: “We’d encourage anyone who would like more information or wants to get involved with these projects to get in touch.”