Abuse targeted at Glasgow council over litter picking hubs

Glasgow City Council has been inundated with abuse over its litter picking hubs.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The official Facebook page for the council posted about its 62 litter picking hubs across Glasgow, where residents can borrow equipment and clean up their neighbourhoods.

However, those running the account were forced to update the post later in response to abuse, warning that the comments would be deleted and people would be banned from following the account.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The post stated: “We know litter is a hot topic, but there is absolutely no place for abuse on our channels.”

Glasgow City Chambers - home of Glasgow City Council.

One response said the council ‘have absolutely no shame’ and added: “Get public to carry out work that your own workers aren’t doing… nothing wrong with the public helping and it’s a good idea in essence but maybe start with getting your own park workers and staff to do their basics first and get the public involved, engage with the public.”

Donna Marie Miller posted: “Great idea lower the council services put the council tax up and get the public doing your job free of charge.

“I’m all for keeping the city clean and litter free but when the council won’t do it when they get paid to do so why should they expect the public to do it?”

Neale Smith added: “I’ll do it! I’ll need at least a 50% cut in my council tax bill though! Deal or no deal???”

Gill Millar had a similar response: “Pay council tax and then clean up for free. Aye very good. Try putting bins in the streets and parks in the first place.”

A few people defended the council, with one responding: “Shame that people blame the council for litter when it’s people who discard it, yes the council has people out picking it up but the problem is so bad as quick as it’s been cleaned up its messed up again, why do people think it’s OK to drop their litter is the main issue.”