Appeal after man hit by car on Sauchiehall Street

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses, after a man was hit by a car on Sauchiehall Street.

The man was taken to hospital for his injuries.

The incident happened around 7pm on Thursday, November 25, near the junction with North Street.

The 37-year-old man was making his way across the road at the pedestrian crossing, when he was struck by a dark coloured vehicle.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Officers are keen to speak to the driver of a dark coloured vehicle who stopped at the scene.

Sergeant Gemma Blackadder from the Road Policing Unit said: “This has left a man with serious injuries and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward.