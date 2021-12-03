Fancy a free steak this weekend?

What’s happening? To celebrate the launch of Chateau-X Finnieston - the latest restaurant from Six By Nico - the team will be offering free steak for all customers this weekend (4 and 5 December).

What’s on offer? Free Chateaubriand for two for all customers, available on a first come first served basis at the new restaurant, from 12pm. Drinks and snacks will be extra.

What is Chateau-X? As the name suggests (and as anyone familiar with HOME-X will know), Chateau-X will only serve Chateaubriand steaks, with a range of sides. In 2020, during the pandemic, when chef Nico Simeone and his team launched their HOME-X home delivery concept, they quickly discovered that their Chateau-X at home box was proving to be one of it’s best selling to date. Customers couldn't get enough of the steak and sides box with over 10,000 boxes ordered to date

When does Chateau-X open? It officially opens on 8 December.