Appeal to fashionistas for CHSS donations in Clydesdale

The stylish store in Rankin Gait, Carluke, needs donations. Pop in today or call 01555 752044

By donating good quality items you’ll be helping people in your local community who are living with a chest, heart or stroke condition to get the help and support that they need, when they need it most.

CHSS stores in Carluke, Lanark and Strathaven are in urgent need of high-quality women’s wear, jewellery and accessories. The charity relies on generous donations of stock.

Carole Edmonds, head of retail, said: “We have always had a great response to stock appeals and are so grateful for the continued kindness shown to the charity.

The Lanark High Street store can be called on 01555 664950.

“Our boutiques pride themselves on giving our customers a truly unique shopping experience with their quirky interiors and, more importantly, their selection of high quality, pre-loved clothes and accessories at great prices. That’s thanks to the incredible donations the local community kindly drop-off.

“We really need donations of high-quality women’s clothing, jewellery and accessories so that our customers continue to discover hidden gems and one-of-a-kind must haves.

“If you have any items in your wardrobe that you loved but just don’t wear anymore, take the plunge to part with them, knowing that someone else could get the chance to love them too.

“Your donations means that people leaving hospital who might be feeling scared and alone can get the help and support they need to live their lives to the full.”

To make a donation to your local CHSS boutique, please ring the store to arrange a drop-off time; store details are available at www.chss.org.uk/supportus/stores/find-your-local-store.

CHSS is also appealing for help in dealing with repeated vandalism at its Strathaven store.

The front door was superglued shut, a locked gate crowbarred open, roof tiles dislodged and lids were torn off its rubbish bins.