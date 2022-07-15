The streets of Glasgow are set to double for 1890s New York over the next ten days as filming for period drama Debutante arrives in the city.

The costume drama, the latest in a long line of major productions to be filmed in Glasgow, will see a number of road closures over the course of the shoot.

Filming for Debutante took place in Edinburgh yesterday with crew and cast members assembled in the New Town, where horses and carriages were spotted, and scenes have previously been shot at Carolside House in the Borders.

The show is expected to stream on Apple TV.

Filming is taking place in Glasgow.

The show is being produced by The Forge Entertainment, a UK-based drama production company set up by George Faber, who has worked on major TV programmes including Channel 4 hits ‘Skins’ and ‘Shameless’.

The Forge has produced shows such as ‘Roadkill’ starring Hugh Laurie on the BBC, ‘National Treasure’ with Robbie Coltrane and Julie Walters which aired on Channel 4 and ‘Ackley Bridge’, also for Channel 4, a comedy-drama set in a Yorkshire school.

A casting firm advertised for extras from around Edinburgh and Glasgow for a “high end TV drama” which would be “streamed worldwide on one of the major streaming services”.

Road closures will apply to all vehicles except emergency services and those given permission by the council’s filming and events section. Restrictions will be in place at:

George Street between George Square and Montrose Street, south side only and Cochrane Street between Montrose Street and George Square, north side only

From 3pm on July 14 until 11.59pm on July 20, prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

George Street between George Square and John Street, south side only (parking bays and one traffic lane)

From 7am on July 19 until 10pm on July 19, reduced road width

George Street between George Square and John Street, south side only

From 7am on July 19 until 10pm on July 19, prohibition of pedestrian movements

Cochrane Street for its full length

From 3pm on July 22 until 11.59pm on July 24, prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

George Street between George Square and Montrose Street, south side only, South Frederick Street for its full length, east side only, Montrose Street between George Street and Cochrane Street, west side only, and Montrose Street between Cochrane Street and Ingram Street, east side only

From 3pm on July 23 until 11.59pm on July 24, prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

Cochrane Street for its full length, north side only, and Montrose Street between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street, west side only

From 3pm on July 18 until 11.59pm on July 25, prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

Cochrane Street, north side between John Street and George Square

From 7am on July 20 until 10pm on July 22, reduced road width

Cochrane Street for its full length and Montrose Street between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street northbound only

From 8am on July 23 until 11.59pm on July 24, prohibition of vehicle movements

Montrose Street between George Street and Ingram Street and South Frederick Street for its full length