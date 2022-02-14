Auchinairn kids choose after-school volunteer as their Valentine

The amazing gesture from the youngsters meant the 42-year-old mum from Bishopbriggs was the winner of the Braehead Centre’s Valentine Contest.

Braehead had asked people to post the nicest or most romantic gestures anyone had made to them on Valentine’s Day on the centre’s Facebook Page and Gillian’s was judged tops.

Gillian is one of the volunteers running the Families of Auchinairn Coming Together (FACT) group, that provides fun after-school activities for primary-aged kids five days a week.

Valentine's Day winner Gillian Kelly of Bishobpriggs

The popular club began nine years ago with six youngsters taking part and now there are 160 children going along to the Auchinairn Community and Early Learning Centre.

Gillian said: “One of the arts and crafts activities the children were doing at the end of last week was making their own Valentine’s card.

“And to my complete surprise when they were finished, they each handed me the Valentine card they had made.

“I was so chuffed when this happened and it’s lovely to know that the kids appreciate everything we do for them. But I didn’t think for a minute I’d win the Braehead Valentine Contest which is a bonus.”

Braehead centre director Peter Beagley said: “The spirit of love and romance is certainly alive among the shoppers coming to Braehead this Valentine's Day

“It’s a lovely time of year when you see people walking around the centre carrying Valentine cards and gifts along with the bright red heart-shaped balloons from the many stores we have here meeting the romantic demands of our shoppers.”

There were some unusual and amusing entries of Valentine’s Day romantic gestures.

One lady revealed someone at her work had given her their last Rolo chocolate sweet one Valentine’s Day with the message that she had a beautiful smile. She said: “It was my nicest Valentine’s ever. The small things make you smile more.”