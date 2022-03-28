Batgirl star Leslie Grace thanks Scotland for ‘perfect city’ as filming nears end

Grace, who plays the titular character, said this was the last week of shooting Batgirl - the first major film to be entirely shot in Glasgow.
She posted: “This is a ‘It’s our last week of shooting #batgirl and i’m getting emotionalllll’ dump🥴🥺🤎 be prepared for moreeeee.
“But in advance - Scotland, thank u endlessly for welcoming us with open arms and gifting us the perfect city to create our Gotham.
“It’s not the end yet but i didn’t want to miss a moment to say thank you as I’m sitting here reflecting on all we’ve gotten to experience thanks to you. i will never forget my time her.”
Parts of Glasgow have been transformed while filming has taken place, including city centre locations and disused railway tunnels.
However, the experience has not been a positive one for all. An MSP recently highlighted some issues caused by the shooting.