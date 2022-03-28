Batgirl star Leslie Grace thanks Scotland for ‘perfect city’ as filming nears end

Batgirl star Leslie Grace has thanked Scotland for the ‘perfect city’, as filming on the DC film nears completion.

Grace, who plays the titular character, said this was the last week of shooting Batgirl - the first major film to be entirely shot in Glasgow.

She posted: “This is a ‘It’s our last week of shooting #batgirl and i’m getting emotionalllll’ dump🥴🥺🤎 be prepared for moreeeee.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But in advance - Scotland, thank u endlessly for welcoming us with open arms and gifting us the perfect city to create our Gotham.

Leslie Grace on the set of the new Batgirl movie earlier this month (Getty Images)

“It’s not the end yet but i didn’t want to miss a moment to say thank you as I’m sitting here reflecting on all we’ve gotten to experience thanks to you. i will never forget my time her.”

Parts of Glasgow have been transformed while filming has taken place, including city centre locations and disused railway tunnels.