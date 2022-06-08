Bearsden & Milngavie Highland Games are back!

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bearsden & Milngavie Highland Games 2018 at West of Scotland FC, Saturday 9th June 2018. Tug of War.

The hugely popular event in the local calendar takes place for the first time in two years, on Saturday, June 11.

The fun runs from 11am-5pm at the West of Scotland Football Club in Milngavie.

Starting back in 1973 as a small fundraising event for local communities – 49 years on it’s now one of the biggest days out in East Dunbartonshire.

Bearsden & Milngavie Highland Games 2018 at West of Scotland FC, Saturday 9th June 2018. Heavy Events.

After being scuppered because of the pandemic, organisers posted on the Games website: “We are so glad to be back this year after two years of waiting and we want to make this the best day out ever!”

During the day there will be all the traditional highland games events including wrestling, pipe bands, heavies, arm wrestling and Scottish dancing.

The games also play host to the World Haggis Hurling Championship and everyone is encouraged to have a go!

In addition visitors can enjoy fairground rides and shows, great food and drinks venues, craft and trade stalls, as well as exhibitors and displays.

This year, Alan Rough – Partick Thistle and Scotland goalkeeping legend – will be the chieftain and master of ceremonies.

The Bearsden & Milngavie Highland Games are organised by volunteers who give up their time free of charge to make the event a fun-filled day out for all who come.

The Games are free entry to the public.