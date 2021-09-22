Bearsden's Kilmardinny Players are back on stage!

Kilmardinny Players

For the first time in almost two years, the group will be performing a series of Michael Frayn sketches and monologues at the Bearsden Hub on October 1st and 2nd at 7.30pm.

Michael Frayn was born in London in 1933. He began his career as a reporter for the Guardian and later the Observer.

He then progressed to publishing novels and plays for television and stage including “Noises Off”.

Lisa Colquhoun, Chair of Kilmardinny Players said: “We are absolutely delighted to be back doing what we do best – treading the boards!

"It’s been a challenge keeping the group going over the past 18 months or so.

"We’ve had many Zoom play reading and quiz nights, but nothing beats being back on stage.

“Please come along and support us in our first venture since lockdown restrictions began.

“We are always looking for new members as well – even if you don’t fancy being on stage, there are lots of other ways you can get involved”.

It was back in April 1998, when Brian Hayward and the late Ken Findell placed an advert in the Milngavie & Bearsden Herald calling for all interested in amateur dramatics to come to a meeting at Kilmardinny House. Both men had been members of former drama groups based at the Arts Centre.

From that first meeting Kilmardinny Players was born.