Beatson Cancer Charity’s annual Ladies’ Lunch in Glasgow raises £50k

Beatson Cancer Charity’s annual Ladies’ Lunch raised £50,000 at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow at the weekend.

It was the first live event by the charity since before the pandemic. TV and radio presenter, Kaye Adams, hosted the lunch, which around 550 guests attended.

Guests were entertained throughout the day by special guests including mind reader Drew McAdam, singers Tenors Unlimited and Elite Cabaret Shows.

‘Little bit tearful’

Kaye said: “I can’t tell you how wonderful it is to be back here.

“I almost felt a little bit tearful - when you stand up there and you see all of these faces again and you just think ‘well, this is what it should be’.

The lunch raised thousands of pounds for Beatson Cancer Charity.

“The support for the Beatson is still very much there, it’s so heartwarming to see – it’s been an absolutely brilliant day.”

Fundraiser

An auction was held during the event by Alex Fleming, with prizes including a room in your home designed by Scottish interior designer, John Amabile, tickets to Celine Dione’s concert and a private dining experience for 34 people at Nico Simeone’s new restaurant, Beat 6 – where 100 per cent of profits go to Beatson Cancer Charity.

Guests were also able to enter a Lollipop Raffle for the chance to win prizes including spa days and dinner vouchers – with the star prize being a Mulberry handbag.

The winner of the Mulberry handbag was 40-year-old Samantha Currie from Stirling, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre.

Samantha said: “‘We had an amazing day at the Beatson Cancer Charity lunch. Great entertainment, great hosts, great company, and all for a great cause.

“I had my 7th round of chemotherapy four days before the event so wasn’t sure how I would feel on the day, but I was determined to make it and enjoy it.

“Then to top it all off, I won the Mulberry handbag. With all I’m going through, this felt like more than just a bag, it felt like some good luck was finally coming my way - thank you so much to everyone at the Beatson.”

‘Close to our hearts’

Liana Mullen, founder of candle and fragrance brand Timeless by Liana, had a pop up at the event where 100% of profits from all sales went to Beatson Cancer Charity.

Liana said: “The Beatson’s very close to our hearts as we’ve had several family members that have benefitted from the services and the support that they get in the Beatson.

“Everybody that’s in contact with this charity - it just means so much to them and it means a lot to us.

“It’s so good to be able to actually just add some sort of value and give something back to such an important cause.”

‘Unbelievable amount’

The total raised at the event yesterday surpassed what was raised at the last Ladies Lunch in 2019.

Martin Cawley, CEO of Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “Today has been amazing – this is the first event we’ve had in over two years and such a successful event at that.

“There’s over 500 people having a great time, and in doing so they’re raising a fantastic amount of money for our charity.

“It’s an unbelievable amount – to raise £50,000 in one afternoon is absolutely phenomenal.